Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. 100,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 226,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

In related news, CEO Amy Taylor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zevia PBC stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.