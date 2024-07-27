Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.2 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Zynex Price Performance

ZYXI stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 1,034,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,147. Zynex has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $283.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

