10,128 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RGA stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.58. The company had a trading volume of 461,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,475. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average of $191.76.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

