1,516 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 68,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.7 %

GXO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 461,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,121. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

