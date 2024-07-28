1,782,500 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,782,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,527,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.74% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 273,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

