1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 208,200 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ATS were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of ATS by 133.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

ATS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,238. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

