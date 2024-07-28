1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,988 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $11.54 on Friday, reaching $448.75. The company had a trading volume of 884,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.32. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $458.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.