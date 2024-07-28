1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 8,873 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. 12,633,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,570. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,293 shares of company stock worth $1,694,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.