1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $9.18 on Friday, hitting $382.93. 332,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,841. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

