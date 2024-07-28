1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 149,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

