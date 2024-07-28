1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

TER traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.46. 2,617,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,493. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

