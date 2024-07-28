1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 314 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,022. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

