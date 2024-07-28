185 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.09. 361,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,364. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $253.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

