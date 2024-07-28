1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

1st Source Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.47. 195,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $65.63.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRCE

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.