28,278 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 4,898,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,281. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

