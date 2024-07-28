288,100 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.12% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,847,000 after purchasing an additional 219,638 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

AMKR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

