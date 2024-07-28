2,938 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.88.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HUBS traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.72. The company had a trading volume of 930,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 1.60.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
