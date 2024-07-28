360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Get 360 Capital Mortgage REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 360 Capital Mortgage REIT news, insider Tony Pitt bought 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,373.30 ($30,248.87). Insiders have acquired 101,481 shares of company stock valued at $524,773 over the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.