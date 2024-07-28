38,362 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 386.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.36. 702,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,676. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

