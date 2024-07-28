3,933 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,437. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.