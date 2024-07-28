3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $23.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,748,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,316. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

