4,051 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,138,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Brady by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. 151,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

