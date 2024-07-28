4,245 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.17 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

