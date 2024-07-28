AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
Shares of ARHUF remained flat at $19.26 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. AAK AB has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $19.26.
About AAK AB (publ.)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.