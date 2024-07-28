AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

Shares of ARHUF remained flat at $19.26 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. AAK AB has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

