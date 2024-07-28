AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 5,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.26). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

