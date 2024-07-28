ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $32,263.98 and $79.12 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.70 or 1.00008686 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00073114 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000039 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.