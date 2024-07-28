abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

