Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.9 %

ADBE stock traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $542.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,248. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,053. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.