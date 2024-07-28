Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,517 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

ST opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -436.32%.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

