Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Argus upped their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,056.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,700.99 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,887.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3,686.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

