Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

