Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,084 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

