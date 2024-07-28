Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $145.15 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $145.15 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,178,302,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,178,302,780.2631085 with 552,681,489.2064376 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.87993127 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $20,277,812.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

