Aevo Trading Down 9.1% This Week (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $420.91 million and approximately $34.47 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 860,652,519.4235585 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.4981514 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $49,811,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

