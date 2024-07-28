AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 11,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 104,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

AGBA Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

AGBA Group Company Profile

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

