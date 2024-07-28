AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Down 52.4% in July

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

