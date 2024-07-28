AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGNC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 91,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

