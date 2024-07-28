Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 300.33 and a beta of 0.32. Air China has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air China will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

