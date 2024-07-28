Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,604,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 4,697,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANCTF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.73. 53,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.