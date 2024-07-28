Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 477.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,016 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.35% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
