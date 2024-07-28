AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Shares Up 0.3%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 2,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $417.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.
About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.
