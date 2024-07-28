Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,966. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

