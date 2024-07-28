Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.31 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $69.31 million and approximately $585,029.13 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001486 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.