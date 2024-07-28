Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,387 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MicroVision by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroVision by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,474,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MicroVision by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,337,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of MicroVision stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,593,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,303. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

