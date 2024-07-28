Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Glatfelter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Glatfelter by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 579,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 117,910 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Glatfelter by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter stock remained flat at $1.49 on Friday. 130,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.26 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $342,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

