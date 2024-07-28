Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 37,716 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,716 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 732,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,079,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,805,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

