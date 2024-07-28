Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.48

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $3.77. Alumina shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

Alumina Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

