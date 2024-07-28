Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

