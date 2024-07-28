American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.77.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $96.45. 2,275,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

