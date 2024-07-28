American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,185.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,514 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $213.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

